Clubs hold combined 4-H meeting

Prairie Dell and Square B 4-H clubs hold joint June meeting.

June 5, 2024 - 2:19 PM

The Prairie Dell 4-H Club and Square B 4-H Club met Monday. 

Square B conducted the business part of the meeting. Abigail Meiwes led the members in playing Jeopardy. The game taught parliamentary procedure.

Prairie Dell conducted the program. Kai Griffeth gave a talk about her rabbit. Lizzy Michael gave a talk about her Clothing Buymanship project.

Kai Griffeth led the club members in playing Mr. Fox for recreation.

Prairie Dell served juice, cookies and brownies after the meeting.

The next meeting is Monday, July 1, at 7 p.m. at the Southwind Extension office in Iola.   

Lizzy Michael, Reporter

