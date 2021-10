Bruce Symes gave the Communion Meditation this week. (Ref: 1 John 1:7-9)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Due Process” over Acts 23 and 24. (Ref: Acts 23 & 24; Joshua 1:9; Matthew 10:16-19; Deuteronomy 31:6; John 8:44 & 14:6; 2 Corinthians 13:5; Galatians 6:4-5)

Hear this and all our sermons by using your favorite podcast app, on the church Facebook page, or online at www.colonychristianchurch.org.