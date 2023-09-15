Colony Christian Church

Being a church is serious work. Caring for people takes time, energy, and resources and requires people to be motivated by love and compassion.

The first century church experienced growing pains as the number of followers increased. Soon there seemed more to do than could be accomplished by just the twelve apostles.

In Acts 6, we see the apostles designate specific people to oversee feeding widows. 1 Timothy 3:8-13 gives us some guidelines as to how we can help people meet the needs of others, including showing respect and being faithful to the Gospel’s mystery.