Colony Christian Church

Pastor Chase Riebels’s message “Awaiting the Arrival of Jesus” from Luke 2:8-20 was about the role of the shepherds when Jesus was born.

These shepherds were the first to see the newborn baby, sent to be a sacrifice that would save God’s sheep for all eternity. Who are His sheep? Those who call on the name of the Lord. In John 10:14 Jesus said I know My sheep and my sheep know Me.

Larry Wittmer’s communion meditation was “Do This in Remembrance of Me,” from 1 Thessalonians 4.