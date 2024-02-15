Colony Christian Church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was from John 4. Jesus went out of His way to go through Samaria so He could talk to a woman at Jacob’s well. The woman became a disciple when she went and told the people of the town to come see Jesus because He told her all things.

Darren McGhee’s communion meditation focused on faith being bigger than football. Being on God’s team is a sure victory.

Lynette Prasko led worship with the opening song “When We All Get to Heaven” and scripture from Matthew 18 about how entering Heaven requires becoming as humble as a child. Lynette was joined by Ben and Ethan Prasko, Anna Riebel and Mike Billings as worship continued with the songs “Your Name is Power,” “Simple Kingdom” and “Psalm 19.”

Sunday services begin at 10:45 a.m.