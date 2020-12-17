Colony Church

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation called “The Storm Will Pass,” referencing Exodus 5:1-14. We are told in the Bible that things will get worse before they get better. When Moses went to speak to Pharaoh about the Israelites going out into the desert to worship God, Pharaoh refused the request and then had the overseers beat the Israelites. They also would no longer provide straw for the brick making. Then all the plagues came. Just like with the Israelites, we must remember that God’s grace will sustain us and the storm will pass.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Don’t Miss What Really Counts.” When Mary was pregnant with Jesus, she and Joseph had to travel to Bethlehem due to the census. They had to be counted. But when the creator of the earth stepped down to earth, his creation missed it. He wasn’t “counted,” he wasn’t recognized in the census. Even though Jesus was God, he took off his glory and was born as a baby. He came down to the world he created, and they still rejected him. Instead of worshipping him, they killed him. He was unjustly condemned. Most people missed his coming, but later recognized who he was. What about you? Do you write off Jesus, or do you recognize him for who he is, our all powerful amazing God? Without believing in him we too will not be counted as citizens, citizens of Heaven. Make sure you are registered for the census of eternal life. (Ref: Luke 2:1-5; Philippians 2:6-8; John 1:10-11; Isaiah 9:6-7, 52:14, 53:2-12; Ephesians 4:13; James 1:2)