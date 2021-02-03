Colony Church

Ethan Prasko did Communion Meditation for Youth Sunday. When he broke his leg last year, he couldn’t put any weight on his leg, and there were many things that he couldn’t do. It left him with an empty feeling, but that just made him realize that God had his future in his hands.

Jeremiah 29:11 tells us, “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Knowing that God holds are future, gives us hope that we will be just fine in today’s crazy world. We will make it out of this world the way God intended.



Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon titled, “Live in the Light”, referencing Ephesians 5:1-21. This passage tells us to imitate God, to live a life of love, and to be thankful to God always. 1. Don’t be deceived, 2. Shine your light, 3. Make the most of your life.