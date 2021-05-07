Colony Church

Larry Wittmer gave the Communion Meditation. He recently went to hear a Jewish speaker that said only half of one percent of 6.5 million ethnic Jews in Israel are Christians. The man was part of an organization that helps non-Jews to see Jesus in the the Old Testament. Multiple prophesies in Isaiah came true, with the birth, life and death of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “God’s Mighty Weapons” over Acts 9. We are not fighting a physical battle, but a spiritual one. But just like physical weapons, these spiritual weapons are useless without someone to put them to use. Psalm 127:4 says, “Children born to a young man are like arrows in a warriors hand.”

You too have a place in God’s Kingdom. He wants you on his side.