Colony Church

Bruce Symes gave the Communion Meditation about red letter Bibles, and the importance of Jesus’ words. Jesus tells us to love others as ourselves; he gives us the Great Commandment to go and make disciples of all nations. When the red letter edition of the Bible was being developed, red was chosen because of the blood that Jesus sacrificed for us.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “3 Reasons to Share Jesus” over Acts 16. When Paul traveled to Asia, the spirit of Jesus prevented him from going, instead sending him to Macedonia in Greece. Just like Paul, we need to go where God calls us. There is always a specific reason for where he wants us to go. When you share Jesus, God will multiply your efforts. And even when things are at their darkest and we feel alone, we aren’t. The Father, Son and Holy Spirit are with us always.