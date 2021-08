Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation “Does God Love Me?” referencing Romans 5:6-11 and 1 John 4:10.

While we were still sinners, the death of God’s son reconciled us to Him. Our faith needs to overcome our pride and fear so we can grasp how loving he is.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “Are you a Berean?” Like this ancient group, we want to listen eagerly, not naively, but with an open mind. 1. Fix your thoughts, 2. Ask for wisdom, 3. Cling to the truth.