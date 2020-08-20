Colony Church

Noah Gordon gave the Communion Meditation at Colony Community Church Sunday.

During World War II, many countries tried to remain neutral in the hopes that they wouldn’t be attacked, but many were anyway. Many of us try to “play it safe” in order not to be attacked. We must choose a side, and stand up for what we believe is right.

Matthew 6:24 tells us that we can not serve two masters, and Revelation 3:16 says that when we are neither hot nor cold, Jesus will spit us out.