Colony Church

Darren McGhee gave the Communion Meditation taking on the book “Tactics: A Game Plan for Discussing Your Christian Convictions” by Greg Koukl.

Just as Jesus many times answers people’s questions with another question, this book helps teach people to answer in a similar fashion. It helps to guide a conversation using questions to help others look inside themselves to see why they believe what they believe. It helps us learn to defend our faith without being offensive to others, and to help them think about what they’re saying.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “A Strong Warning from James”, referencing James 5:1-6.