Colony Church

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation this week over 2 Kings 20:1-7, “Doing our Part.” We must pray, but we also must do what God needs us to. A farmer can’t just pray for rain and then not prepare his field. Pray as if everything depends on God, and work like everything depends on you.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “Patience — Endurance,” referencing James 5:7-12. When you pray, do your part, but also wait for the Lord’s will. We should do what God expects us to do, and then trust God to do what is impossible for us to do. So be patient and take courage. (Ref: James 5:7-12; Hebrews 11; Matthew 13; Mark 4:30-32 & 5:33+) Listen to this sermon in its entirety using your favorite podcast app, or on our website at colonychristianchurch.org.

Men’s Bible study is 7 a.m. Tuesday in the church basement. Women’s Bible study is 9 a.m. Tuesday at the parsonage. Meal Wednesdays are at 5:30 p.m. Adult Bible study (on Psalm 199) is at 7 p.m. following the meal in the parsonage, with the youth group at 7 p.m. in the church.

