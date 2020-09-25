Colony Church

Larry Wittmer gave the communion meditation over messianic prophecies in the Old Testament. According to them, the messiah would be a man born of a woman, yet eternal. He would be exalted, yet scarred. He would be a servant, yet a king. He suffered for our sins, yet will return to reign over the earth. (Ref: Isaiah 9, 52-53)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “Resurrection Power.” There are seven truths to the resurrection: it proved Jesus was Christ; faith is useless if Jesus is not Christ; Jesus brings eternal life; eternal life is for the body; all living bodies will be transformed; death is without power; and to attain these fruits, one must believe. (Ref: 1 Corinthians 15; John 21; Acts 1:3; Romans 5:10; 1 John 3:2; Isaiah 25:8; Hosea 13:14; Revelation 22:12) Check out more sermons on our website at colonychristianchurch.org.

Men’s Bible study is Tuesday mornings at 7 a.m. in the church basement. Women’s Bible study is Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. at the parsonage. The Mary & Martha’s life group is Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.. Meal Wednesdays is at 5:30 p.m., with Adult Bible study (Psalm 119) following the meal at 7 p.m. in the parsonage, with youth group at 7 p.m. in the church. New Men’s and Mom’s life groups will begin soon.

