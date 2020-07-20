Colony church asks question: ‘Why worship?’

COLONY — Howard Reiter gave the Communion meditation, “Do your best and leave the rest,” Sunday at Colony Community Church.
1 Thessalonians 5:12-13 calls us to acknowledge those who are our leaders in the Lord’s work and give us spiritual guidance, Reiter said. We are to show them love and respect, and to live peacefully with each other.
Guest speaker, John Smith, from OCC gave the sermon on Psalm 97. He asked us, “Why do you worship God?” Is it because your family goes to church? For prestige? Or because you think you’ll receive blessings?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives