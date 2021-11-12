Colony church news

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation telling us about the man by the pool of Bethesda. Jesus asked the man if he would like to get well, but the man responded that he had no one to help him into the pool when the water bubbled. Just like this man, we fix our mind on what we think needs done and how it needs done. We don’t think about starting something new. (Ref: John 5:6-7)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Covenant vs Contract.” In the Old Testament, God made covenants with many men: Noah, Abraham, Moses, David, etc. In these covenants, there was nothing that these men needed to do for God to fulfill his promises. The difference between this and a contract is that you must fulfill your obligation and the other party in the contract must fulfill theirs, or the contract is broken.

