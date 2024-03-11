 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Colony church news

Sunday's sermon was "Believing Through the Storm," from John 6:16-32.

Community

March 11, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “Believing Through the Storm,” from John 6:16-32. Jesus could not only control the storm but could also walk on the water. Because of Peter’s faith, he too was able to walk on the water as long as he focused on Jesus and not on the storm.

Second Corinthians 5:7 emphasizes how important it is for believers to live by faith and not by sight.

Larry Wittmer gave the communion meditation from 1 Corinthians 15:19-23. Our hope in Christ isn’t just for this life but for our resurrected life where our bodies will be strong and everlasting.

Related
August 10, 2021
April 22, 2021
December 17, 2020
September 25, 2020
Most Popular