Colony Church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message was “Encouragement for the Disciples,” from Acts 1:4-9. Before Jesus ascended He told the disciples to be a witness to others. Ascension Day is Thursday, May 9.

The youth group presented “Three Circles” as they read scripture and showed how being broken can be healed by becoming what God intended us to be.

Darren McGhee gave the communion meditation “Who knows best, me or God?” Communion is a renewable commitment that reminds us of the depth of God’s love.

A fundraiser for Luke Smith is June 8 at the Warehouse in Iola.