Colony Church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message “Eyes on the Prize” from Proverbs 4 continued the series “Discipling our Children.” The sermon focused on fixing your eyes on the path ahead, doing what is good and avoiding evil.

Noah Gordon gave the communion meditation. Taking communion must be done in a worthy manner as it directly represents what Christ did for us.

Rochelle McGhee talked about the fruits of the spirit as she led the worship team singing “I Can Only Imagine,” “Good, Good Father,” “Confidence” and “Do Lord.”

“Daniel’s Courage in the Lions Den,” is the theme for the Vacation Bible School Babylon every weekday morning at the Colony Churches this week.