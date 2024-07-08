Colony church news

Elka Billings read from the book of Ruth during worship which included the songs “I Will Follow,” “4th Man” and “Graves Into Gardens.” Ursula accompanied on violin, Petra on percussion and Isla Billings on vocals.

Erika Billings continued her Bible study series by talking about the design patterns in the narrative portions of the Bible.

Brant McGhee gave communion meditation on four ways that July 4 and America’s freedom is similar to the freedom Christians have in Christ. Both are celebrations of restoration and both free individuals who then live united, America as states and Christians as the church.

Guest pastor Alex Cochran talked about the church of Laodicea in Revelations. Churches need to be on fire for God, dependent on Him for all their needs, and thankful for what He provides everyday.

Regular Sunday service begins at 10:45 a.m.