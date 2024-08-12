Colony church news

Colony Christian Church enjoyed a week of rain and cool temperatures at their annual church family campout at Melvern Lake. A great week ended with a potluck, lakeside church service and baptism of Ella Beebe, daughter of Kevin and Amanda Beebe.

At Sunday’s service, Pastor Chase Riebel gave a sermon in the series “Preparing to Cross the Jordan” from the book of Joshua.

Tripp Mathes, son of Cody and Dannette Mathes, was baptized following the service. Tripp recently returned from PEAK.

Lexy Langworthy lead worship with several songs.

Howard Reiter gave the communion meditation from Deuteronomy 32:44-52. Moses didn’t let his past mistakes make him bitter. Instead of focusing on past failures Moses chose to focus on remembering God’s faithfulness.