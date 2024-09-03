Colony church news

 | Tue, Sep 03, 2024
Pastor Steve Traw gives message on significance with scripture reading of Mark 4:21-6:6.

September 3, 2024 - 1:50 PM

Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Little Me, Big World,” came from the scripture reading of Mark 4:21-6:6.

Storms make us feel so insignificant. Why are we prone to weakness and agony? Nothing compares to a parent’s plea for a sick or hurt child.

In the Bible, Jairus pleads for Jesus to help his dying 12-year-old daughter and Jesus agrees to help. On his path to their home a woman with a chronic bleeding problem touches Jesus’ robe, an act of faith that it might heal her. She was healed.

Sunday School followed the service. Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played a medley of songs for the prelude.

A meeting of session that was postponed in August will be held the last Wednesday in September.

