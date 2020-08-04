Colony Church: On becoming fishers of men

Many of Jesus’s disciples were fishermen. One of the stories in the Bible is of his disciples staying up all night and not catching anything. Jesus told them to throw their nets over the other side of the boat. They did what he said. Their nets nearly tore, there were so many fish.

Matthew 13:47-51 tells about a fishing net being like the Kingdom of Heaven. The net catches fish of every kind, then the fisherman must sort out the good fish from the bad. This is similar to the end times when the angels come down and separate the righteous people from the wicked. We must all be fishers of men, bringing others closer to Jesus.

Pastor Chase gave his sermon on James 3. Jesus’s disciples show others who Jesus is. His ambassadors have the duty of representing him well. We must endure through hard times, treat everyone the same, act out of love, care for the poor and orphans and provide for others’ needs.