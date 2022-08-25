Colony church: Pastor recalls excursion on hike

COLONY — Pastor Chase Riebel shared with Colony Christian Church members Sunday lessons from the trail that he learned while on a backpacking trip in Wyoming we can apply as we journey on our path through life.

First, strip off the weight, Riebel said. Even a wristwatch is heavy at 10,000 feet.

Don’t carry the extra weight that will slow you down and wear you out. Hebrews 12:1 says “strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that so easily trips us up,” Riebel said. Lay down your burdens and strip yourself of sin.