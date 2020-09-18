Colony Church – September 19, 2020

Last Sunday, Trevor Kennington gave the communion meditation on courage, referencing Numbers 13-14. Throughout history, courage has been romanticized as something innate. But many times, when someone is backed into a corner or are truly afraid, it is then that they become courageous.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave a sermon on “The Power of Prayer,” which concluded a study of the Epistle of James. When we’re suffering, we should pray. When we’re happy, we should pray. When we’re sick, we should pray. The Bible calls us to pray in all circumstances. (Ref: James 5:13-20; Philippians 4:4, 6, 11-13; 2 Corinthians 12; Mark 9:14-29; John 5:14-16, 14:13-14, 15:7; Leviticus 26:1, 3, 14; 1 Kings 18:39; Deuteronomy 11, 16-19).

