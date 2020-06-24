Colony church talks about fatherhood

Larry Wittmer gave the Communion Meditation over Psalm 37 at Sunday’s Colony Community Church service.

This chapter reminds us to trust in the Lord and do good deeds.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on fatherhood. God provides examples of how to be strong, and be the leaders he intended us to be. (Ref: Luke 1:18-20 & 63; Proverbs 3:11-12; Ezekiel 22:30; 1 John 2:12-14; 1 Kings 2:2-4; Joel 1:3-4)