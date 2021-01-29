Conservation District to meet in February

The Allen County Conservation District plans its 80th Annual Meeting for February.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the district is not able to have an in-person meeting. Ballots for the annual election will be mailed to previous meeting attendees.

The annual meeting is how the district informs the citizens of Allen County about their goals, and conservation concerns and practices. The district also discloses its yearly financials and annual report, and holds elections for the board of supervisors. This year, two terms are expiring, currently held by Dale Hartman and Craig Mentzer.