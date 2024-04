The Rev. Phyllis Stutzman, pastor at Emporia’s Presbyterian Church, will address the Allen County Democratic Party at 6 p.m. Thursday at the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye, in Iola.

Stutzman’s topic is “Christian nationalism.”

The meeting is open to the public.

For more information contact Mike Bruner at 620-433-0228.