Court news

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT
Judge Patti Boyd
Convicted as follows with fines assessed:
Gavin J. Betzen, Humboldt, no seatbelt, $30
Montgomery S. Fitzwater, Westphalia, no seatbelt, $30
Joshua S. Gumfory, Woodward, Okla., no seatbelt, $30
Evan M. Kent, Iola, 61/35, $269
Faith D. Orr-Dryden, Iola, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, $755, diversion
Sheryl D. Ponder, Iola, no seatbelt, $30
Noah I. Smith, Osage City, no seatbelt, $30
Caden A. Vink, Humboldt, drag racing, reckless driving, $755, diversion
Deborah L. Weston, Iola, failure to yield, $195
Casey G. Willingham, Iola, criminal damage, $515, diversion
Taven J. Wynn, LaHarpe, possession of marijuana, $315
Already a subscriber?