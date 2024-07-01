Court news

 | Mon, Jul 01, 2024
July 1, 2024 - 2:01 PM

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Patti Boyd

Convicted as follows with fines assessed:

Gavin J. Betzen, Humboldt, no seatbelt, $30

Montgomery S. Fitzwater, Westphalia, no seatbelt, $30

Joshua S. Gumfory, Woodward, Okla., no seatbelt, $30

Evan M. Kent, Iola, 61/35, $269

Faith D. Orr-Dryden, Iola, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, $755, diversion

Sheryl D. Ponder, Iola, no seatbelt, $30

Noah I. Smith, Osage City, no seatbelt, $30

Caden A. Vink, Humboldt, drag racing, reckless driving, $755, diversion

Deborah L. Weston, Iola, failure to yield, $195

Casey G. Willingham, Iola, criminal damage, $515, diversion

Taven J. Wynn, LaHarpe, possession of marijuana, $315

