IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Patti Boyd

Convicted as follows with fines assessed:

Robin M. Evans, Iola, nuisance items in yard or porch, three counts; property violation, $825

Steve Holtz, Iola, nuisance items in yard or porch, two counts, $550

Giuseppe D. Mangrella, Yates Center, expired tag, $195

Henry F. Moran III, criminal trespass, $315, probation

Jason L. Outlan, Moran, driving while suspended, $665

Erika Taylor, Iola, dog running at large, $135