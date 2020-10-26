COVID warnings cause tension with tenants

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I own a condo in a 22-unit building. A homeowners association board member posted signs about the building rules during the pandemic. The rules were typical for these trying times, but the number of signs was obsessive.

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

Many building residents did not like the signs, but my husband was the one who wrote a nasty letter to the association about the number posted.

The board member responsible is a friend of mine. Her feelings are hurt, and she has said some snide remarks about the letter.