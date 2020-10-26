COVID warnings cause tension with tenants

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I own a condo in a 22-unit building. A homeowners association board member posted signs about the building rules during the pandemic. The rules were typical for these trying times, but the number of signs was obsessive.
Many building residents did not like the signs, but my husband was the one who wrote a nasty letter to the association about the number posted.
The board member responsible is a friend of mine. Her feelings are hurt, and she has said some snide remarks about the letter.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives