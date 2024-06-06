Crest grad named Hagan scholar

COLONY — Crest High graduate Liliana Blaufuss has added another highly coveted scholarship to her college portfolio.

Blaufuss, who plans to attend Kansas State University in the fall, was announced this week as a recipient of the National Hagan Scholarship.

Blaufuss is one of 500 students from across the country to receive the scholarship, out of more than 12,000 applicants.

The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide merit scholarship, and can provide up to $7,500 per semester, or $60,000 over four years of schooling.

Blaufuss already had learned she was the recipient of the Rudd Scholarship, a renewable, four-year program that covers any remaining cost of attendance after all other aid, grants, and scholarships are applied to a student’s account. She is one of 40 recipients out of 1,300 applicants.

Blaufuss is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Blaufuss of Westphalia.