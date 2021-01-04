Dad concerned about premarital sex

Dear Carolyn: Do you have specific advice for teenagers (especially girls) to keep them from premarital sex, or are you one who smiles and says, “You are not mature, but if you must, here is a condom.” I need every trick in the book to make sure my kids never go down that road!

— Richmond

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

Richmond: No, you don’t. You need a clear, coherent, lifelong, well-thought-out message that reflects your values and shows respect both for your kids’ intelligence and for the strength of their hormones.