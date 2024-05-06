Dairy herds face impact of avian flu

News reports and updates have been published over the past several weeks about the emergence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) impacting dairy herds in several states. Investigations are ongoing and information continues to surface about this evolving situation. To stay up to date on the current scenario, USDA has created a landing page.

Due to this ongoing scenario, there are new Interstate and Intrastate requirements for movement of lactating dairy cows recently issued by the Animal Health Commissioner in Kansas as well as nationally from USDA APHIS.

Moving dairy animals (lactating) will require a CVI (Health Paper), and negative milk sample (interstate movements) prior to the movement occurring. Movement information and requirements can be found at the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s website.

It is important to note that clinical signs of this condition have been mild in most cases with one of the most notable signs being reduced herd level milk production.

The commercial milk supply is still safe due to safeguards in place such as pasteurization (inactivation of bacteria and viruses) and dairies only sending milk from health animals for processing for human consumption.

There have also been no reports of symptoms in beef cattle, and the nationwide beef supply is safe, wholesome, and unaffected.

Thank to Dr. AJ Tarpoff, Beef Extension Veterinarian, for the information and publication of this article.

You can contact Hunter Nickell, Livestock Production Agent, by email at [email protected].