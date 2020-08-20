Dancers recognized

OTTAWA — Klaira Hayes, Grace Snethen and Alivia Sharp were recognized at the Aug. 2 annual recital at Spotlight Dance Academy. Former Iolan, Mallory Melvin Watkins, owns the Academy.

Hayes is the daughter of Jared and Mallory Watkins, Lawrence, and granddaughter of Mick and Mona Melvin, Iola.

Both Hayes and Snethen are great-granddaughters of Jeanne Ann Percy, Iola.