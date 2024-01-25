 | Thu, Jan 25, 2024
Donation boosts capital campaign

Hope Unlimited receives donation of $14,585.47 from Your Community Foundation's Women Helping Women fund.

January 25, 2024 - 2:42 PM

Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Hope Unlimited received a major boost in fundraising for its capital campaign, Building Hope, thanks to a recent donation of $14,585.47 from Your Community Foundation’s Women Helping Women fund. Hope Unlimited, a non-profit that provides support to survivors of family violence and sexual assault, will dedicate the funds to the construction of a new emergency shelter. From left are Alexandria Gumfory, Job Springer of Your Community Foundation, Dorothy Sparks, Molly Shaughnessy and Alondra Exiga.

