Donation boosts capital campaign

Hope Unlimited received a major boost in fundraising for its capital campaign, Building Hope, thanks to a recent donation of $14,585.47 from Your Community Foundation’s Women Helping Women fund. Hope Unlimited, a non-profit that provides support to survivors of family violence and sexual assault, will dedicate the funds to the construction of a new emergency shelter. From left are Alexandria Gumfory, Job Springer of Your Community Foundation, Dorothy Sparks, Molly Shaughnessy and Alondra Exiga.