Donations sought for cancer benefit fund

Moran native Veronica Burton Worthington has set up the Michelle Buck Cancer Benefit fund to raise funds for a family friend recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

April 23, 2024 - 1:53 PM

Moran native Veronica Burton Worthington is spearheading a series of events to raise funds for a family friend recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Michelle Buck of Nevada, Mo., was diagnosed in March with an aggressive form of breast cancer, requiring a constant battery of tests and treatment regimen in the Kansas City area. The results of those tests will determine whether doctors will follow up with surgery, Worthington said.

Buck, 58, works full time, has four children and spends her time on a family farm near Nevada.

