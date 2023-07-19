Dr. Roach: Tips to prolong life, health

DEAR DR. ROACH: If you would recommend one good thing to do in your life to prolong your life and have good health, what would it be?

By the same token, if you were to recommend not doing something because it is very bad for you, and there is no health benefit to it, what would that be? — J.H.

ANSWER: The second question is easier, because of all the things people do to themselves that hurt them (and there are a lot), smoking probably causes the greatest harm to the greatest number of people.