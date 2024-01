Improve your health and independence through strength-building exercises at Southwind Extension District, 1006 N State St., Iola.

Beginning Feb. 6, the Stay Strong, Stay Healthy exercise classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m., for eight weeks. Pre-registration is required. Call Casey at (620) 365-2242 to register and learn more.

This program is built on simple, strength-building exercises that will improve balance, health and state of mind.