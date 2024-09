Family fun was in no short supply at the community building in Riverside Park on Saturday, as the Iola Elks Lodge No. 569 hosted Junior Elks Fest. Scores of area youngsters and their families enjoyed inflatables, carnival games, pizza and a raffle for prizes. The community event was coordinated by about a dozen Elks members and athletes from Allen Community College’s softball team. Hope Sanchez, an Allen freshman from Hutto, Texas, helps Seeley Walker, aim for the prize as older brother Soren looks on. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register Raylea Wilson, 7, keeps her focus. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register