EMPORIA — Area students named to Emporia State University’s honor roll include

Dawn Bradford of Bronson, JieJie Burleson of Iola, Rachel Shaffer of Iola, Sidney Shelby of Iola, Lexie Vega of Iola, Danielle Howard of Uniontown and Paige Mason of Uniontown.

To qualify for the honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.