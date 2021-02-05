Everything irritates her. What can she do?

Hi, Carolyn: Do you have any advice to help me get less irritated at little things? I’ve been like this for many years, but I do think the pandemic has made it worse. I try my best not to take this out on anyone else, and I can often talk myself down after the fact, but I really wish I could not get irritated in the first place. I am already in therapy for the overall anxiety issues.

— Irritated

Irritated: I expect the two are connected, the anxiety and irritation.