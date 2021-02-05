Menu Search Log in

Everything irritates her. What can she do?

Anxiety lives in the gap between what you have and what you fear. Irritation lives in the gap between what you have and what you want.

Hi, Carolyn: Do you have any advice to help me get less irritated at little things? I’ve been like this for many years, but I do think the pandemic has made it worse. I try my best not to take this out on anyone else, and I can often talk myself down after the fact, but I really wish I could not get irritated in the first place. I am already in therapy for the overall anxiety issues.

— Irritated

Irritated: I expect the two are connected, the anxiety and irritation.

