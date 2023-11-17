Expert shares tips to improve fertility

Conditioning for pregnancy has some things in common with preparing to run a race. Diet, exercise and avoiding unhealthy habits are all important to increase the chances of becoming pregnant, says May Al-Araji, MBChB, a family medicine expert at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

“In general, we look at lifestyle to start off with,” Dr. Al-Araji says. “Are exercise and diet healthy and balanced? Are there any factors that might reduce the ability to conceive, such as smoking and alcohol consumption?”

Overly strenuous exercise or being underweight or overweight can decrease fertility. When it comes to diet, eating healthy, varied foods in the right amounts to achieve nutrition and a healthy weight is best.

“Look at the portion size. I think that is the most important,” Dr. Al-Araji says. “In general, try to avoid processed food and rich, fatty food, and incorporate pulses, greens, vegetables and fruit.”

If health concerns such as coeliac disease mean limiting or avoiding certain foods, that should be taken into account in dietary planning, she adds.

Reducing stress levels, getting enough sleep and avoiding excessive caffeine are also important to fertility, Dr. Al-Araji adds.

A healthy lifestyle is important for women and men alike when planning a family, Dr. Al-Araji says: “The advice is very similar: Look after your health.”