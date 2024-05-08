Farmer’s Market resumes Thursday

The Allen County Farmer’s Market begins Thursday in downtown Iola.

The market is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the east side of the square.

In addition to fresh vegetables, vendors will provide baked goods, condiments, crafts and plants.

A Tuesday market at Cofachique Park on North State Street begins May 21.

And a Wednesday market at the Iola Chamber of Commerce office, 10 W. Jackson, begins May 22.

The Health Forward Foundation of Kansas City, Mo., helps fund the markets.

Donations to the Allen County Farmer’s Market can be made through Your Community Foundation.