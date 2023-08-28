 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
Farmers Market returns this Thursday with updated hours; dance academy visit

The open air market will reduce its four locations to one on Thursday evenings.

August 28, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Allen County Farmers’ Market is now only open on Thursday evenings 5:30-7 p.m., as produce has started slowing due to the extreme heat. 

This week, vendors will have the following: fresh baked goods (including bread, brownies, candy, cinnamon rolls, cookies, fudge, pies, scones) along with chicken, pork, jerky, eggs, honey, jams, and jelly, drink, and seasoning mixes.

The fresh produce selection will offer cantaloupe, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, tomatoes including cherry tomatoes, watermelon, and zucchini. 

