Farmers Market returns this Thursday with updated hours; dance academy visit

Allen County Farmers’ Market is now only open on Thursday evenings 5:30-7 p.m., as produce has started slowing due to the extreme heat.

This week, vendors will have the following: fresh baked goods (including bread, brownies, candy, cinnamon rolls, cookies, fudge, pies, scones) along with chicken, pork, jerky, eggs, honey, jams, and jelly, drink, and seasoning mixes.

The fresh produce selection will offer cantaloupe, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, tomatoes including cherry tomatoes, watermelon, and zucchini.