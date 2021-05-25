Farmers’ Markets to offer variety of goods, produce

It is getting warmer outside, and Allen County Farmers’ Market is heating up.

Tuesday market, from 1-4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street, Iola, will feature hand-crafted items, fresh baked goods including cookies, pies, sweet breads, fresh produce such as, cabbage, green beans, green onions, lettuce, radishes, sugar snapped peas, pasture raised eggs and plant starts.

Thursday on the square, vendors will have the fresh baked goods, too, along with beef, chicken, pork, chicken and duck eggs, jams and jellies, as wells as natural personal products. The fresh produce your selection you will find includes cabbage, green beans, green onions, herbs, honey, kale, lettuce, micro greens, radishes, spinach, sugar snapped peas as well as plant starts and hand-crafted items.