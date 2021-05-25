 | Wed, May 26, 2021
Farmers’ Markets to offer variety of goods, produce

Baked goods, fresh produce and more can be found at the market.

Community

May 25, 2021 - 8:57 AM

The Allen County Farmers’ Market is back in action for the season, along with a full list of artists who will be performing as part of Thrive Allen County’s Music at the Market program. Locations and times for the market are as follows: Tuesdays, 700 N. State St., Iola, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, Iola Square, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, Humboldt Square, from 8 to 11 a.m. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

It is getting warmer outside, and Allen County Farmers’ Market is heating up. 

Tuesday market, from 1-4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street, Iola, will feature hand-crafted items, fresh baked goods including cookies, pies, sweet breads, fresh produce such as, cabbage, green beans, green onions, lettuce, radishes, sugar snapped peas, pasture raised eggs and plant starts.

Thursday on the square, vendors will have the fresh baked goods, too, along with beef, chicken, pork, chicken and duck eggs, jams and jellies, as wells as natural personal products. The fresh produce your selection you will find includes cabbage, green beans, green onions, herbs, honey, kale, lettuce, micro greens, radishes, spinach, sugar snapped peas as well as plant starts and hand-crafted items.

