Wesley United Methodist Church and the LaHarpe PRIDE Committee will once again distribute boxes of food to anybody who wants one Wednesday morning.

The boxes will be handed out at 10:30 a.m.. in the south parking lot at Wesley; the food giveaway begins at 11 a.m. in front of LaHarpe City Hall.

There are no income restrictions for recipients; anybody who wants a box may get one for as long as supplies last.