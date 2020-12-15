Food keeps traditions alive

Knowing this Christmas season may look a lot different from Christmas past, we may be struggling to find ways to carry on some of our traditions. Previously, I had written about simplifying our holiday festivities this year, and that may involve starting some new traditions.
Traditions help to explain our family stories. They give meaning to our family culture and explain where we came from. Those stories need to be passed on.
Our sense of smell can often bring back memories in a matter of seconds. What better way to activate our sense of smell, and recall some of those memories and stories, than with food?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives