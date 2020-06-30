Free flags for kids

Youngsters who visit the Allen County Farmers Market Thursday will get a Fourth of July flag.

The market runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue on the east side of the courthouse square.

Market sessions also run from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Humboldt city square, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 700 N. State St. in Iola.