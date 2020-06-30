Free flags for kids

Youngsters who visit the Allen County Farmers Market Thursday will get a Fourth of July flag.
The market runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue on the east side of the courthouse square.
Market sessions also run from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Humboldt city square, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 700 N. State St. in Iola.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives