Free gospel concert

A free gospel music concert is in the offing, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at what had been the old Jehovahs’ Witness Church, just north of Fees Park in Gas.

Performers Michael and Lita Miller will perform a blend of gospel and bluegrass tunes.

“People want to get outside,” said Arlynn Briggs, who owns the church building. “People need to get outside. People are meant to be together.”