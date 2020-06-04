Menu Search Log in

Free gospel concert

A free gospel music concert is in the offing, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at what had been the old Jehovahs’ Witness Church, just north of Fees Park in Gas.

Community

June 4, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Performers Michael and Lita Miller will perform a blend of gospel and bluegrass tunes.

“People want to get outside,” said Arlynn Briggs, who owns the church building. “People need to get outside. People are meant to be together.”

